The Most Influential Consumer Segment Since Baby Boomers—Upscale Latinos

There's no disputing that Hispanics in the U.S. are

consuming media at a growing rate, and that marketers are spending more ad

dollars to reach this growing market.

Kantar Media's recently released ad spending data for the

first quarter of 2013 finds that when compared to most general-audience media

platforms in terms of ad growth, Hispanic media showed significant increases

compared to English-language media.

Through the first three months of 2013, Spanish-language TV

was up 13.5% in ad revenue for the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit

increases. Meanwhile, general-audience cable was up 5.2% in ad revenue, while

the English-language broadcast networks were down by 5.2%.

And those increases also carried over to magazines and

newspapers. Hispanic print magazine ad revenue for the first quarter was up

12%, compared to just 1.8% for general-market consumer magazines. Hispanic

newspaper ad revenue, while up just 1.4%, increased, while English-language

national newspaper ad revenue declined by 9.2% and local newspaper ad revenue dropped

3.3%.

But while the Hispanic marketplace has become a game changer

for many marketers, not every Hispanic consumer is created equal. A

recently released Nielsen study finds that within the broader Hispanic

demographic is what it describes as "a powerful core segment" that accounts for

37% of Latino spending power.

According to Nielsen and the Association of Hispanic

Advertising Agencies, "this viable and sophisticated market of upscale Latinos

lives in a world of cultural duality, and provides lifetime value and upside

opportunities for many high-end and luxury brands."

The report, titled "Upscale Latinos: America's New Baby

Boomers," defines this group as Hispanic households earning $50,000 to $100,000

in annual income, and says it will "drive shifts in category consideration,

purchasing behavior and brand relationship."

Who are these upscale Latinos? Well, 75% of them are under

age 45, 77% have households with four or more people and 60% live in the

southwest and the Pacific region of the U.S.

Upscale Latinos, with a median age of 33, are younger than

upscale non-Hispanic Whites, who have a median age of 39.

How large is this upscale Hispanic segment? In 2012, it

accounted for about 29% of the Hispanic population in the U.S., or about 15

million people.

While upscale Latinos reside across the country, they are

mostly concentrated in urban areas such as Los Angeles, New York, Houston and

Miami, although the report says they also show "significant representation" in

secondary markets such as Honolulu, Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C.

Upscale Latinos are highly educated, starters of new

businesses, tech-savvy and are often viewed as trendsetters among their peers.

The report adds that they are likely to use smartphones, own iPads and

subscribe to one of the top four U.S. mobile providers.

With more than half having attended college, the report

states that upscale Latinos are more likely to own their own businesses than

upscale non-Hispanics. The upscale Hispanic segment also has a higher

concentration of white-collar professions than total U.S. Hispanics.

Upscale Hispanics place a greater emphasis on saving for

education than upscale non-Hispanics, tend to own their own homes, with half

having financial investments and 86% maintaining savings accounts. They are

also 50% more likely to manage their financial accounts from a mobile phone,

the report says.

The deeper pockets do not translate to increased

assimilation, the report adds. "Upscale Hispanics live in two cultures, as

three-quarters speak both English and Spanish. While upscale Hispanics are

slightly more English-dominant, their strong cultural duality and bicultural

behavior is reflected in their media consumption."

More than one-third of upscale Hispanics watch content in

both languages; English-language comedies, documentaries and children's

programming is most watched. The report also finds that upscale Latinos switch

to Spanish-language TV for cultural events, concerts and sports.

The report finds that upscale Latinos spend more on health

and beauty products than non-Hispanic Whites and Hispanics overall. They

are also more health conscious than the general U.S. Hispanic population.

How important is this segment to marketers? The report finds

upscale Latinos control $4 of every $10 the U.S. Hispanic population spends.

The Nielsen report concludes by stating:

"Marketers have a unique opportunity to identify the needs of an evolving

upscale Hispanic household. With an interest in building net worth and

simplifying their lives, upscale Latinos are fueling the growth of America's

middle class while maintaining a bicultural lifestyle—one that streamlines

their multigenerational responsibilities and enriches their American Dream."