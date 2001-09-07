Most of ABC prime moves to HD

ABC is putting its primetime dramas and comedies in high definition this season, the second major broadcast network to make that move.

All of the network's scripted primetime shows will be available to viewers in HD, according to an ABC spokeswoman, representing roughly 60% of the network's weekly schedule. That includes established hits like Drew Carey and The Practice along with rookies like Bob Patterson. Reality shows and news shows won't be rendered in HD.

Also excluded from the initial HD lineup is Monday Night Football, but ABC intends to add the primetime football franchise to its HD lineup as soon as next season. Variances in technical facilities between NFL stadiums make costly HD production problematic, the spokeswoman said. Other special event sports production in HD is likely.

No major sponsorships accompany ABC's move to HD, which follows CBS's conversion of its primetime slate to HD last season. CBS drew sponsorships from Panasonic and Mitsubishi.- Richard Tedesco