Mosko To Be Honored

The good news continues to roll in for Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko, who will be honored with JTN Productions’ 2005 Vision Award.

Mosko, who in April added domestic pay TV to his duties and signed on for four more years, will be feted at a November 8 dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Alex Trebek, host of Sony-produced Jeopardy will host, while Garry Shandling and Peter Frampton will both perform.

JTN is an independent, non-profit television production house that focuses on programming that reflects Judeo-Christian values and a Jewish sensibility, according to the company.

According to JTN, Mosko is being honored for his “values and community consciousness” that “have been at the forefront of his extensive involvement with philanthropy.”

“Steve truly understands and embraces the power of the medium to promote positive values and diversity and to top it all off, he’s a true mensch!” said JTN CEO Jay Sanderson.

Mosko also will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at an October 24 ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.