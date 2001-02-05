Morrisey moves to Energy and Commerce

Patrick Morrisey will serve as deputy staff director and policy coordinator for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) said Monday.

For the past two years, Morrisey worked as a health policy counsel for the House Commerce Committee. Prior to joining the committee, Morrisey was an associate at a private law firm focusing on health care. He also ran the Washington office of former Rep. Dan Frisa (R-N.Y.), and was a field representative for the National Republican Congressional Committee. Other appointments to the committee include Will Norwind, counsel to the telecommunications subcommittee; Ransen Betfarhad, counsel to the commerce, trade and consumer protection subcommittee; Andy Black, policy coordinator on energy and air quality; Gerald Couri, policy coordinator for environment and hazardous materials issues; and Anne Esposito, policy coordinator for health issues.

Norwind, Black, Couri and Esposito all come to the full committee from the personal offices of the subcommittee chairmen they will be serving and they will act as liaisons. - Paige Albiniak