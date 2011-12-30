Morris Completes DirecTV Retrans Deal

Morris Network, which operates six television stations in six markets, said late Thursday that it has completed a retransmission consent agreement with DirecTV.

The stations are WMGT (NBC) Macon, Ga.; WTVQ (ABC) Lexington, Ky.; WCBI (CBS) Columbus, Miss.; WXXV (Fox) Gulfport, Miss.; WWAY (ABC) Wilmington, N.C.; and WDEF (CBS) Chattanooga, Tenn.

Morris Network is a division of Morris Multimedia, a Savannah, Ga. -based privately held media company that also includes Morris Newspaper Corp., owner of more than 70 publications in seven states and the Caribbean.