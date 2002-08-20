Morning-news move in Chi-town
In the latest personnel move at its early morning newscast, NBC's WMAQ-TV
Chicago tapped Dick Johnson, anchor-reporter at ABC's WLS-TV there, as morning-news anchor.
Johnson had been with the ABC station for two decades.
In addition, WMAQ-TV's 11 a.m. news anchor, Art Norman, will report on
community news in the 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. newscast.
Last month, Curtis Vogel, fill-in producer/writer, at WMAQ-TV, was named
executive producer of the weekday morning-news program.
