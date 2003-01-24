Morning move for WCBS-TV

Next month, WCBS-TV New York will launch a two-hour weekend-morning newscast.

On Saturday, the two-hour, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. program will wrap around

CBS' Saturday Early Show.

On Sunday, Marcia Kramer's Sunday Edition will be featured within the

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. program.

Staffing the show will be Mario Bosquez and Lisa Daniels, co-anchors; Janine

D'Adamo, meteorologist; and Tony Tantillo, featured reporter.