Morning Daypart Remains a Solid One for Advertisers

The battle for early morning supremacy between ABC's Good

Morning America and NBC's Today gets a lot of coverage, but for

media agencies and their advertiser clients, it doesn't so much matter who's No.1.

What counts is that the daypart maintains its solid overall audience. That's

because most advertisers who buy broadcast early morning buy all three

networks, much like they do in the evening news daypart.





"From an advertiser viewpoint, all three shows combined

[including CBS This Morning]

draw anywhere from 10 million to 12 million viewers each morning and that is as

good as a better-than-average broadcast primetime show does," says Brad Adgate,

senior VP of research at Horizon Media. "It is a quality audience, maybe even

more upscale than primetime."





The pecking order might change, but viewers are not

abandoning broadcast morning as much as they are broadcast primetime. "Audience

erosion overall in the morning has not been as large because there are more

people up early and watching morning news shows than ever," Adgate says. "Of

course there is more fragmentation with cable news shows, but the overall

audience is still there."





Of course, the broadcast networks themselves don't see it

that way, since they remain in a fierce battle to be at the top of the list.

Unfortunately for CBS, it remains, at least so far, a two-horse race; changing the

morning show name from The Early Show to CBS This Morning earlier

this year and bringing in some new hosts hasn't yet led to any real upward

movement in viewers. However, short of giving back the two hours to affiliates,

CBS is going to continue to try to make the show work. It is not hugely

expensive to produce, and even in third place, the network can make a profit selling

advertising, even at a lower rate than the direct competition.





The battle between GMA and Today has, of

course, been tight for decades. This past spring, GMA pulled closer in

total viewers to No.1 Today than it had been in some 16 years. Then,

during May sweeps, GMA wound up drawing

more viewers than Today for a time,

which tightened the battle that much more.



Today still won

the 2011-12 broadcast regular season, which ended in late May, but GMA

narrowed the gap significantly. For 2011-12, according to Nielsen data, Today averaged 5.33 million viewers

compared to GMA's 4.93 million, a gap of only 400,000, which is half of

what Today was leading by at the end of the 2010-11 season. The two

shows were in a virtual dead heat in viewers over 55, each pulling in about 2.7

million per show. But GMA managed to cut the gap among viewers in demos

18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. While Today lost 79,000 viewers in the 18-34

demo, 180,000 in the 18-49 demo and 200,000 in the 25-54 demo, GMA

gained 53,000 in the 18-34 demo, 140,000 in the 18-49 demo and 140,000 in the

25-54 demo.





In the process, while GMA maintained its median age

audience of 57, Today jumped up a year to 55.





Meanwhile, CBS This Morning remains mired in a still-distant

third place. Its attempt to revitalize the show by renaming it and bringing in

Charlie Rose and Gayle King as cohosts alongside Erica Hill has not yet caught

on with viewers in the nearly six months since the Jan. 9 changeover. While it

was still The Early Show this past season, it averaged 2.3 million

viewers-the same number it has been averaging now as CBS This Morning.

However, viewer demos have shuffled a tiny bit, and the show lost some younger

viewers while increasing its 55-plus viewership. The show's median age audience

in six months has increased by a year to 58. From the 2010-11 season to this

one, viewership of The Early Show dropped by about 300,000 per show-not

so bad, but also not a trend that will help lift the show out of the cellar.





Adgate believes that some of the stagnation in viewership at

CBS This Morning is a result of the very public battle between Today and

GMA, which has gotten both shows lots of publicity.





"CBS has to be given credit for at least trying to do

something to improve its viewership numbers in the daypart," Adgate says. "They

have done some things in other news dayparts like Sunday morning and evening

news that have worked in picking up more viewers, so they do have some chips."





Moving forward, the battle back and forth between Today

and GMA is going to get more interesting come August when NBC televises

two weeks of the Summer Olympics from London.





"The Olympics are going to give the Today show a much needed shot in the

arm," Adgate says. "Today will get a

10%-15% increase in viewership and ratings during the Games. The Today show

hosts will do it live from London and interview all the Olympians and there

will be a lot of viewer interest. The question will be what happens after the

Olympics and heading into fall and the new season. Will Today be able to

hold on to those viewers? If not, while Matt Lauer has a new contract, there

could be some other changes. Broadcast morning is a personality driven daypart."