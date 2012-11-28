Moritz Upped to VP of Communications, Digital and Integrated Media for NBCU's E&DN/IM Division

NBCUniversal has promoted communications executive Lenore Moritz to VP of communications, digital and integrated media in NBCU's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media (E&DN/IM) division.

In this expanded role, Moritz takes on communications oversight of DailyCandy, Fandango, Television Without Pity and elevates her role within Integrated Media (IM) to lead communications for the group. She replaces Hilary Smith, who was promoted to senior VP of communications for the E&DN/IM

division.

"With both her extensive background in the communications arena and her entrepreneurial experience in the digital space, Lenore brings a tremendous amount of insight, perspective, creativity, and tenacity to this role," said Nick Lehman, president of digital, NBCU E&DN/IM. "She is the ideal person to spearhead communications as we continue to grow and evolve our digital business."

Most recently, Moritz was VP of communications for IM and iVillage, which recently moved to the digital portfolio in NBCU's news division.