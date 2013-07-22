Moreno Gets SAG Life Achievement Award

SAG-AFTRA has named Rita Moreno the recipient of its highest award, the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Moreno is among a handful of actors to claim an Emmy (two actually), Grammy, Oscar and Tony, as well as a Presidential Medal of Freedom and National Medal of the Arts.

Moreno will be saluted at the 20th Annual SAG Awards Jan. 18, 2014.

Moreno's Emmys were for a guest appearance on The Muppet Show and another for a guest shot on the Rockford Files. Her Grammy was for her performance on the Electric Company album from the PBS TV show.

Her Oscar was for her role as Anita in West Side Story and her Tony for playing Googie Gomez in The Ritz. Moreno currently plays Fran Drescher's mother in Happily Divorced (TV Land).