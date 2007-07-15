Moreno and Baer Named to VP Spots at Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution

Industry vets Brian Moreno and Peter Baer have been named sales VPs at Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, according to President Eric Frankel.

Moreno, based in Burbank, will be responsible for the domestic licensing of TV and movie fare for pay television and basic cable. He will report to Gus Lucas, executive VP of sales.

Based in New York, Baer will serve as VP of sales and sponsorships based out of New York, where he will create branded entertainment opportunities for clients. He will also report to Lucas.

A 15-year veteran of Time Warner, Moreno served in a variety of sales, marketing and business development posts within the company before joining WBDCD. Most recently, he was VP of strategic marketing for Warner Bros. Online.

Baer comes to WBDCD from CBS Radio, where he was VP of strategic sales and marketing.