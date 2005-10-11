More War, Bones at Fox

While Fox this week lost the ratings draw of the New York Yankees for the rest of the playoffs, the network will announce the addition of nine more episodes to each of two freshman shows: The War at Home and Bones. The network said Tuesday it is picking up both for a full-season order of 22 episodes.

The Michael Rapaport comedy has slotted nicely into Fox’s animation-heavy Sunday night lineup, while procedural drama Bones has been an early success for the network Tuesdays at 8 as a lead-in to House.