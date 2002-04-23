More TV stations convert to digital

A total of 24 more television stations have begun broadcasting in digital,

bringing to 297 the total number of local broadcasters offering digital

television in their markets. Of those 24, nine are the first in their markets to

make the transition.

That is still far short of the total that needs to convert, however, with

nearly 900 of the country's 1,300 commercial television stations last month

asking the Federal Communications Commission for permission to delay their conversion at least six months and

possibly longer.

The stations that flipped the switch are: WHKY-TV in Charlotte, N.C.; WBTW-TV

in Florence, S.C.; WFLX-TV in West Palm Beach, Fla.; KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas;

WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Ala.; WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, La.; WJXT-TV and WJXX-TV in

Jacksonville, Fla.; KMOL-TV and KSAT-TV in San Antonio, Texas; WCIA-TV and

WCFN-TV in Champaign, Ill.; WTVQ-TV in Lexington, Ky.; WDEF-TV in Chattanooga,

Tenn.; WJPR-TV in Roanoke, Va.; KSLA-TV in Shreveport, La.; KUWB-TV in Salt Lake

City; WAXN-TV in Charlotte, N.C.; WFMY-TV in Greensboro, N.C.; WXTX (TV)

in Columbus, Ga.; WXLV (TV) in Winston-Salem, N.C.; KIMA (TV) in Yakima, Wash.;

KEPR (TV) in Richland, Wash.; and KLEW (TV) in Lewiston, Idaho.

Stations in 104 TV markets are currently broadcasting in digital, covering nearly 82

percent of the country, the National Association of Broadcasters said.