More Syndie Shifts at NBC Universal

There have been some more executive changes at the new NBC Universal Domestic Television, including the departure of programming-division chief Lisa Hackner.

Linda Finnell will take chrge of programming and Sean O’Boyle will be responsible for all first-run domestic sales.

Arthur Hasson, who was executive VP of sales under former Universal Domestic Television President Steve Rosenberg, will handle all off-net and cable sales as well as sales to Canada. John Hookstratten becomes executive VP of business operations, number two to Barry Wallach, the division’s new president.

Hookstratten remains in Burbank, while Wallach will work out of New York. Exiting is Hackner, who ran Universal’s programming division.

Insiders say she is likely to return to Warner Bros.’ Telepictures unit, where she worked before coming to Universal.

