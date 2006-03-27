More Stations Hope Crime Pays

Program Partners says 16 more stations have added their Crime Watch two-hour syndicated procedural block. That brings total clearances to 165 markets reaching close to 80% of the country.

The block comprises two hour series, Cold Squad and Stone Undercover. The block is aimed at prime time, late night, or weekend time periods. Two episodes of Cold Squad and one of Stone Undercover will be available each week.

The new sign-ups include 12 Sinclair stations. Sinclair is losing a number of WB affiliations. It has signed on for Fox's My Network TV, which does not program Sunday nights. Sinclair is said to be considering putting Crime Watch in prime on Sunday, or alternately in a late-night slot.

Citing the "daily drama of new affiliation announcements," Program Partners' Ritch Colbert said the company continues to do "brisk sales" in the block.

Riding the wave of procedural dramas, Program Partners has already scored with its syndicated hour, DaVinci's Inquest.