More stations get their Phil

In just about one month's time, Dr. Phil is now cleared on 39

stations, representing over 55 percent of the United States, including all of the top 10

markets.

Joining previously announced CBS owned-and-operated clearances, including

WCBS-TV New York and WMAQ-TV Chicago, on board stations include several outlets

from the Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. group, Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Young

Broadcasting Inc., A.H. Belo Corp. and Gannett Co.

New outlets signed on include KING-TV Seattle; WCCO-TV Minneapolis; WTSP-TV

Tampa, Fla.; and WKYC-TV Cleveland.

The news follows KNBC-TV's decision to pick up Dr. Phil, which it has

decided to air at 4 p.m. That move will bump one of its newscasts.

Other stations, including WMAQ-TV, haven't decided where they'll place Dr.

Phil, but scheduling issues regarding fall-2002 shows have become a hot

topic.

Warner Bros.' Caroline Rhea project just added to the big mix of shows --

also including Pyramid, The Weakest Link and Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire -- already battling it out for key early fringe

slots.