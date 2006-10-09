More Stations Bleeping Eyes on The Prize

WGBH Boston, one of PBS' anchor programmers, says that some two-dozen stations have now notified it that they will bleep a profanity from the Oct. 16 airing of its civil rights documentary, Eyes on the Prize.



PBS is re-distributing the acclaimed series, having just renewed its distribution rights, with airings planned over three Mondays in a row (the first aired Oct. 2). In the Oct. 16 episode, an activist captures the tension between the ploughshare and sword camps of the civil rights movement, saying: "If we can't sit at the table, let's knock the fucking legs off, excuse me."



Station spokesman Daphne B. Noyes said that the stations did not give their reasons for bleeping, but that WGBH had anticipated that it would be a mix of sensitivity to their local markets and concern over the FCC's profanity crackdown.



Below are the stations/networks that plan to bleep:



KSMQ - Austin MN

Nebraska Public Television

New Hampshire Public Television

WFWA - Fort Wayne IN

WJCT - Jacksonville FL

WMSU - Michigan State University

WOSU - Columbus OH

WPBT - Miami FL

WSPA - Pensacola FL

WTCA - Chatanooga TN

WTVI - Charlotte NC

WUFT - Gainesville FL

Alabama Public Television

Iowa Public Television

KCOS - El Paso TX

KNPB - Reno NV

KVPT - Fresno CA

WEDU -Tampa FL

WFSU -Tallahassee FL

WFUM - Flint MI

WLVT - Bethlehem PA

WMHT - Schenectady NY

WPBA - Atlanta

KOCE - Huntington Beach CA

Rocky Mountain PBS - Denver CO

GPB (Georgia State Network)

