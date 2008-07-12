More 'Sex,' 'Sopranos' For HBO? Maybe

Another Sex and the City movie is a possibility, according to Michael Lombardo, HBO president of programming group and West Coast operations, who also reiterated that HBO would love to do a Sopranos film one day.

"There is enormous interest by Warner Bros. and New Line to do another Sex and the City," Lombardo said last week at the TV critics' press tour. "When that happens, I can't say. There is absolutely interest." Lombardo added that HBO would love to look at a Sopranos film if series creator David Chase would be amenable.