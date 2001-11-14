More Schleyer shuffle at AT&T

New AT&T Broadband President Bill Schleyer tapped another of his former Continental Cablevision managers to run a major division.

Exiting the company is Jim Mazur, president of AT&T Broadband's eastern region. He will be replaced by, Kevin Casey who was named executive vice president of operations and will have charge of regional managers running AT&T's cable systems in Florida, Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Dallas and Atlanta. Under Continental, Casey has been the MSO's chief engineer and, later, regional manager of systems in Massachusettes.

Most recently, he was with Schleyer and other ex-Continental executives in Pilot House Ventures. Mazur is leaving to "pursue other opportunities".

Schleyer advised employees that more changes will be coming and urged them "to stay focused on providing the highest quality customer care and service, and on delivering superior business performance." - John M. Higgins