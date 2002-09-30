'More' PSAs from NBC

NBC launched the 14th year of its public-service campaign, "The More You Know," Monday night, during programs Fear Factor and Third

Watch.

This season, the public-service announcements will focus on children and families, teaching the

benefits of spending time together, tolerance and education.

"We all know that strong families are critical to a resilient nation," said

Susan Haspel, the campaign's executive producer. "Our goal this year was to

engage NBC's key voices in promoting ways to strengthen families."

NBC talent that will be featured in PSAs are:

Will & Grace's Eric McCormack

The West Wing's Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer, Stockard

Channing, Janel Moloney and Dule Hill

Just Shoot Me's Laura San Giacomo and Wendie Malick

ER's Ming Na and Sharif Atkins

Scrubs' Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, John McGinley, Donald Faison and

Judy Reyes.

NBC is partnering with the Anti-Defamation League, the National Center for

Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Department of Education, the Henry J. Kaiser

Family Foundation and the National Mentoring Partnership.