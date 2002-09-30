'More' PSAs from NBC
NBC launched the 14th year of its public-service campaign, "The More You Know," Monday night, during programs Fear Factor and Third
Watch.
This season, the public-service announcements will focus on children and families, teaching the
benefits of spending time together, tolerance and education.
"We all know that strong families are critical to a resilient nation," said
Susan Haspel, the campaign's executive producer. "Our goal this year was to
engage NBC's key voices in promoting ways to strengthen families."
NBC talent that will be featured in PSAs are:
- Will & Grace's Eric McCormack
- The West Wing's Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer, Stockard
Channing, Janel Moloney and Dule Hill
- Friends' David Schwimmer
- Just Shoot Me's Laura San Giacomo and Wendie Malick
- ER's Ming Na and Sharif Atkins
- Scrubs' Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, John McGinley, Donald Faison and
Judy Reyes.
NBC is partnering with the Anti-Defamation League, the National Center for
Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Department of Education, the Henry J. Kaiser
Family Foundation and the National Mentoring Partnership.
