More Meet My Folks on the way

NBC has ordered seven more episodes of reality dating series Meet My

Folks, which it will air Saturdays at 10 p.m.

The show is executive-produced by Bruce Nash and his production company, Nash

Entertainment, in cooperation with NBC Studios.

NBC aired a three-episode arc of the show in January, which scored a series

high of 6.7/16 among adults 18 through 49 in its premiere Monday, Jan. 20, at

10 p.m.

Overall, the show has averaged a 5.2 rating/14 share among adults 18 through

49, and it was the third-highest-rated show of last summer in that

demographic.