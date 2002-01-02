More layoffs at Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s ABC affiliate, WXLV-TV Winston-Salem, N.C.,

will end its two nightly newscasts one week from Friday, putting up to 35 people

out of work.

The move -- which Sinclair station-group manager Will Davis described as a

painful one -- is the fourth major news cutback by Sinclair in barely one year,

including the elimination of morning news at WXLV-TV in late 2000.

Earlier, Sinclair had pulled the plug on the three-and-a-half-year-old news

department at WTWC(TV) Tallahassee, Fla., firing nearly 40 people.

In its biggest news cut, it eliminated news at its St. Louis ABC affiliate in

October, axing 50 jobs in the nation's 22nd-largest market.

When he broke the news earlier today, Davis said he told his assembled news

staff they'd done a good job, but the combination of the station's poor signal

coverage, the poor economy and competition in the market made it impossible to

keep the news department. The newscasts were doing 1 and 2 Nielsen Media

Research household ratings, he added.

Sinclair noted that it had added or expanded news in five of its

markets.