More JSA's for NBC/Pax

Last week, Paxson Communications rolled out three more joint sales agreements with NBC affiliates. Gannett-owned KPNX-TV and Paxson's KPPX-TV Phoenix; Raycom's WMC-TV Memphis, Tenn., and Paxson's WPXX-TV ; and Cowle's KHQ-TV Spokane, Wash., and Paxson's KGPX-TV will team up, with the NBC stations providing sales and marketing infrastructure. Paxson now has 42 JSAs, 15 in the top 20 markets and 20 in the top 30.