More Family Feud

Debmar-Mercury has cleared 85% of the country, including 49 of the top-50 markets, for the 2007-2008 season of FremantleMedia North America’s Family Feud.



The distributor, which took over sales from Tribune Entertainment in November 2006 starting next season, has received upgrades for the game show in key markets and added new stations to the lineup.

Station groups on board for next season include CBS, Gannett, Cox, Sinclair, Sunbeam, Meredith, Fox and Tribune.

Additionally, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein announced that 20th Television will be handling all ad sales for Family Feud and The Dead Zone.

Feud recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with a revamped new look, new set and John O'Hurley as the new host.



Meanwhile, Debmar-Mercury has cleared reruns of Lionsgate's (NYSE: LGF) USA cable series, The Dead Zone in 85% of the country, including all top-10 markets, for fall.

The series is cleared on Fox-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Washington, Philadelphia and Boston, as well as on ABC affiliates in Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta. Other station groups on board include Cox, Sinclair, Sunbeam, Gannett and Tribune.