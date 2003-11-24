More of Dora, Sorta

Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series, Dora the Explorer -- the highest-rated preschool show on cable -- may be spawning a new animated show that would attempt to attract slightly older viewers.

The kids net is considering a new series based on the character Diego, who is Dora’s older cousin. The show could prove a strong draw with boy viewers in particular.

So far, Nick is interested in the concept but has yet to order a pilot or greenlight a series.