More Creative Arts Presenter Pairings Revealed

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and

producer Spike Jones, Jr. announced Wednesday a large slate of presenters for the Aug. 21 2010

Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Among the newly-announced presenters are Desperate Housewives

Vanessa Williams and Marc Cherry, Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn and Vince Gilligan, The Academy Awards' Neil Patrick Harris and Adam

Shankman, 24's Mary Lynn Rajskyb and Joel Surnow, Dancing with the Stars'

Mel B and Conrad Green, Robot Chicken's Erika Christensen and Seth Green, Castle's Stana Katic and Andrew Marlowe,

Laugh In's Lily Tomlin and George Schlatter, Deadliest Catch's Jake Harris, Josh Harris and Thom Beers, Monty Python: Almost The Truth's Terry Jones, Bill Jones and Ben

Timlett, and Opening Ceremonies for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games' Bonnie Blair and Don

Mischer.

As The Academy previously announced, this year's presenters will be

showrunners paired with talent from nominated programs.

The Primetime Creative Arts Emmys will be held on Aug. 21 at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, and will air on E! as a two-hour special on Aug. 27.