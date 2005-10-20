More Company Added to Robin

Headline News’ morning show Robin & Company added entertainment correspondent Adrianna Costa and sports anchor Will Selva to its on-air roster.

Selva joined the show Oct. 13, having been the main weekday sports anchor at Sacramento’s ABC affiliate KXTV and a sports reporter at San Francisco’s independent station KRON, formerly the NBC affiliate. Costa will join Oct. 25, having been an entertainment correspondent for Access Hollywood and CBS in Palm Springs. The two join main anchor Robin Meade and meteorologist Bob Van Dillen.

Robin & Company runs news, weather, sports, entertainment, money and travel reports every 30 minutes. The show, starting weekdays at 6 a.m., recently expanded from three hours to four, and now wraps at 10 a.m. Meade joined Headline News in 2001 to host its morning show, but the program only became officially branded as Robin & Company Aug. 29 of this year.

The show has performed well for Headline since its launch and it has helped boost its timeslot this year by 10% with total viewers (to 222,000), and 26% in news’ key demo, adults 25-54 (to 123,000). That’s still behind the top cable morning show – Fox News’ Fox & Friends, whose highest weekday episode last week pulled in 710,000 total viewers.

Headline has posted consistent audience growth during prime this year based mainly on the success of its superstar Nancy Grace. The morning show’s success has also helped Headline grow in total day viewing – up 32% in total viewers to 267,000 during third quarter. Mothership CNN was up 39% in total viewers during third quarter to 693,000, Fox News was up 31% to 1.23 million.