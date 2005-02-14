More Clout, More Problems

When Mark Twain said “politicians are uniquely respectful of anyone

who buys ink by the barrel,” he was talking about the power of newspapers.

But Dr. Frank Wright, the president of the National Religious Broadcasters

(NRB), has a new spin on that.

The November election proved the political power of evangelical

broadcasters and programmers. “In the modern world,” Wright says,

“politicians are respectful of broadcast platforms and broadcasters can have

an impact.”

The power of the television and radio pulpit is high on the list of

topics at this week's NRB convention in Anaheim, Calif. But so are other

issues, including an aging viewership and increased difficulty in finding

timeslots on station or cable outlets.

Wright downplays the idea that the Bush-Kerry presidential race marked a

landmark shift in the power of evangelicals. He stresses he limits on the way

the NRB and religious broadcasters can use their political clout. For starters,

as a non-profit group, the NRB is prohibited from taking partisan stands on

electoral issues; during the latest election, the NRB didn't endorse

candidates. But hundreds and probably thousands of ministers gave pro-Bush

sermons prior to the election.

Christians Voted in Record Numbers

But the NRB and a number of evangelical broadcasters did heavily promote

get-out-the-vote-campaigns, and on election day born-again Christians turned

out in record numbers, according to a recent survey by Barna Research Group,

which, it should be noted, specializes in Christian research for religious

groups.

Barna finds that born-again Christians comprise 38% of the population

and accounted for 55% of all votes cast nationwide. They supported President

George W. Bush by a 62%-38% margin.

In the days immediately following the election, the popular idea was

that “moral issues” decided the winner. That is probably overstating the

case, but there is no doubt Christian conservatives helped Bush ride to victory

and were part of his strategy.

Those voters are also leading a cultural shift that is boosting demand

for faith-based or religious media. Speaking at 2003 NRB convention, President

Bush noted that at least 144 million Americans use some religious

media—books, radio or television—at least once a month. That is more than

the 136 million Americans who attend church in an average 30-day period.

While the NRB is the largest association of faith-based broadcasters in

the U.S., Wright and the association don't pretend to represent all

faith-based programmers. Although a number of Catholic organizations will be

exhibiting at the convention, all NRB members must sign a distinctly

evangelical statement of faith that would probably exclude most Catholics and

certainly all Jewish, Muslim or Buddhist programmers.

Nor does the NRB claim to represent all conservative Protestant

evangelicals, a group that forms the heart of its membership.

Following the financial scandals of the 1980s, the NRB instituted rules

requiring its members to provide detailed financial statements. The Trinity

Broadcasting Networks and a number of evangelical broadcasters who are

unwilling to accept those conditions are not members of the NRB, even though

they regularly attend and exhibit at its convention.

Although reliable television ratings for religious programming are

difficult to obtain, a July 2002 poll by Barna, which was the basis for

Bush's numbers, found that about 43% of all adults—about 90 million

people—watched a Christian TV program in the past month. This same survey

found that about 38% of all adults listened to a teaching, preaching or

Christian talk show on radio and that about 43% had listened to Christian

music.

But those numbers need to be put into some perspective. No religious

programming is highly viewed. For example, the most-watched religious program

on television is Pat Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network and its

The 700 Club. But according to CBN's own

data, the show, while being available to 95% of the country through ABC Family

Channel, Trinity Broadcasting Network and some TV stations is seen by 1 million

viewers daily.

“At a Crossroads”

Yet there is a mountain of other programming. The NRB convention will be

attended by 6,000 programmers and 300 exhibitors, and they are facing some

serious challenges as they attempt to expand their TV influence.

Wright probably speaks for many programmers, Christian and

non-Christian, when he admits that faith-based programming is “at a

crossroads.”

He ticks off a variety of issues—ranging from financial pressures and

demographic changes to a rapidly changing television landscape and the swift

speed of technological change—that threaten to slow the sector's progress:

“It's a bit like an intersection where too many highways are converging and

the traffic slows down.”

For starters, the industry's financial state remains precariously

dependent on the generosity of viewers. Most faith-based broadcast programmers

buy airtime on broadcast stations and fund their programs from donations, not

advertising. Likewise, a number of the religious cable networks, such as EWTN,

rely on donations and do not charge cable operators subscriber fees. That makes

it difficult to finance better programming that might attract younger viewers

or expand their audience.

“The audiences tend to skew older and the generation that has

supported [religious broadcasters] is retiring,” Wright admits. “We know

that trillions of dollars will pass from one generation to the next [in the

next few decades], but the younger generation has a much different conception

of charitable giving. We don't know what will work with them.”

In recent years, other items put the religious broadcasters under

pressure. The transition to digital is imposing hefty costs on broadcasters and

many programmers are finding it harder to get distribution for their

programming.

And because of media consolidation, many stations that used to sell

airtime to religious broadcasters have been snapped up by some of the larger

media groups. That reduces the number of potential outlets for religious

programming.

Demand for Programming Is There

“In the last decade, we've actually seen the free broadcast platform

[for faith-based programming] shrink,” Wright says. “We've found some

open doors on [DBS] but not among the major cable operators. The demand for

this programming is clearly there, but they don't seem willing to provide

carriage except on a local or regional level.”

Not surprisingly, the NRB convention this week will be focusing on many

of these issues. FCC Commissioners Michael Copps and Kevin Martin will address

regulatory concerns. There will also be educational sessions and “boot

camps” designed to help members attract more Hispanic viewers, improve their

fundraising skills and deal with a wide variety of technological issues,

ranging from the Internet to HD programming.

But as befits an association devoted to religious programming, the

conference is “intentionally oriented around the spiritual needs of our

members,” with a Sunday-morning service and performances by well-known

Christian artists like John Tesh.

Says Wright, “The gospel has to remain at the heart of everything we

do.”