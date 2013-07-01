More Ad Dollars Shifting to Mobile Search but Google-Enhanced Campaign Complicating Things for Marketers

As marketers continue to innovate the ways they target

audiences, new channels such as mobile advertising and programmatic display are

showing the greatest increases in ad spending, according to a report on second-quarter

digital advertising by IgnitionOne.





But the presence of Google's Enhanced Campaign, which

reworks the measurement grid between devices, represents a growing shift for

those marketers going forward.





The report states that total U.S. search ad spending in

second-quarter 2013 was up 7% when compared to the same quarter in 2012. Retail

was the strongest growth category in ad search, with spending in the second

quarter up 18%.





However, U.S. mobile devices saw a triple-digit increase in

spending in the second quarter compared to last year's second quarter with ad

spending on smartphones up 106% and spending on tablets up 116%.





Breaking down that ad spending further, 59% of the total

dollars spent on mobile devices in the second quarter came on tablets, with 41%

on smartphones.





Within programmatic display ad spending, the two categories

showing the most growth in the second quarter vs. last year were retail, up

130%, and travel, up 156%.





IgnitionOne is a cloud-based digital marketing technology

company that provides proprietary platform services to clients including

General Motors, La Quinta, Fiat, Ann Taylor, DirecTV and Travel Guard, along

with agencies such as GroupM and iProspect.





The report was gleaned using new and historical data from tracking

more than 100 billion impressions and more than three billion clicks on Google

and Yahoo/Bing search networks, Google AdEx and other display networks from

Jan. 1, 2006, through June 16, 2013.





A breakout of ad spending by search engine in the second

quarter finds 79.2% of the ad dollars were on Google, while 20.8% were spent on

Yahoo/Bing.





The report also examines Google Enhanced Campaigns and

states: "In these early days of the migration to Enhanced Campaigns, we are

seeing a jump in both cost and CPCs (cost per click). Presumably, this is

driven by two main factors: an increase in competition in the mobile

(smartphone) and tablet space, as well as a loss of granular/keyword level

control of the mobile and tablet channels."





Ads are positioned on search pages based on their Ad Rank.

The ad company with the highest rank can improve its ad's positioning and

reduce the cost per click. The Ad Rank is determined by multiplying the CPC bid

by the Quality Score. The CPC bid is the maximum cost per click a marketer is

willing to pay for a single click when its keyword triggers the ad. Quality

Score is a metric assigned to each keyword. There is a formula that determines

the Quality Score on Google that involves historical click-through rates of the

keyword.



Enhanced Campaigns: A

New Wrench in the Works





The report says that prior to the creation of the Google

Enhanced Campaigns, only advertisers who wanted mobile or tablet presence were

influencing cost-per-click numbers. However, under the Enhanced Campaigns

system, marketers cannot choose only mobile or tablets.





In a separate Adobe report on Enhanced Campaigns, Sid Shah,

director of business analytics for Adobe's Digital Marketing Business explains

that Google Enhanced Campaigns is "fundamentally changing the world of search

advertising by grouping desktop and tablets and distinguishing them from

smartphones and other mobile traffic.





"The new unified device targeting functionality in Enhanced

Campaigns no longer allows marketers to separately target mobile, desktop and

tablet devices. Instead, desktop and tablet bids are forced to be the same and

mobile bids are simply set as percentage adjustment relative to desktop and

tablet bids," Shah says.





What this means is that historically lower CPCs for tablet

campaigns will increase to reflect desktop CPCs. Google has set a July 22

deadline for advertisers to migrate to Enhanced Campaigns.





The IgnitionOne report says, "Now with an increased flow of

advertisers into the space, competition has jumped significantly, thus forcing

all to pay higher CPCs for previously held ranks. These effects are more pronounced

on the mobile side because Rank 1 is so important for smartphones and with

everyone aiming for the top spot, the CPCs have skyrocketed. The loss of

granular control adds to the complexity by preventing marketers from cherry

picking a few terms to support their mobile or tablet budgets, forcing them to

spread out budgets across campaigns, thus driving up overall cost."





Adobe is projecting ad spending on Google will

increase between 15%-20% this year but a good portion of that will be due to

increased traffic growth generated by the Enhanced Campaign migration.