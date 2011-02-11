Moonves To Talk TV At NAB

CBS President Leslie Moonves will sit down with NAB President Gordon Smith for a Q&A at NAB's annual convention in Las Vegas April 12.

In announcing the conversation, Smith called Moonves "one of the true champions of broadcasting." Moonves arguably fired 'the shot heard 'round the industr'y when he early on pledged to start getting cash in retrans deals, tapping into a second revenue stream and setting an example for the rest of the industry.

Moonves' oversight includes the CBS network, The CW, the TV and radio stations, CBS Studios, and Showtime.

NAB lists the lineup of topics as including broadcasting's "remarkable resilience in the face of new competition," growth potential in the digital space, and government efforts to reclaim spectrum.