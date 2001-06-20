Moonves recruits for Celebrity Survivor

CBS TV CEO and President Les Moonves says he wants Howard Stern to be on Celebrity Survivor.

Moonves, a guest on Stern's syndicated radio program Wednesday morning, took the brunt of several Stern jokes and confirmed that the network is looking to do a celebrity version of the hit reality show. Moonves said CBS stars Ray Romano, Kevin James and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant have all expressed interest. CBS has an inside connection to Bryant, whose agent Arn Tellem is CBS Entertainment President Nancy Tellem's husband. Moonves jokingly said the celebrities "can't bring an assistant and they can't talk about themselves."

Celebrity Survivor will likely be a 10-day event with the money going to charity, he added. A CBS spokesman said there are no firm plans for a celebrity edition at this point and said it depends on Survivor producer Mark Burnett's schedule. Stern, who showed interest in being a contestant, complained to Moonves about several CBS issues, including not being allowed to use Viacom corporate jets. Stern also said he is jealous of Moonves because Viacom boss Mel Karmazin "likes him better." - Joe Schlosser