Moonves to Keynote OnScreen Summit

CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves will be a keynote speaker for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit in New York City. The full-day event, presented for the third year by B&C and Multichannel News, is slated for Thurs., Oct. 28, at the Marriott Marquis.

Moonves oversees all operations of CBS Corp., including the CBS Television Network, CBS Studios, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), CBS Television Stations, CBS Radio, CBS Outdoor, Simon & Schuster, CBS Interactive, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment and CBS Films. He will be the subject of a keynote Q&A hosted by B&C Editor-in- Chief Ben Grossman.

Moonves' keynote is currently slated to kick off the day-long event, which will include additional speakers and panels to be announced at a later date. The OnScreen Media Summit takes place the day after the 20th Annual B&C Hall of Fame gala, Oct. 27 at New York City's Waldorf-Astoria. Click here to register.