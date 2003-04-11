Moonves, Grushow get some Practice

There were several good lines in last week's episode of ABC's The

Practice.

The episode was a preachy take on reality TV in which CBS president Leslie

Moonves and Fox chief Sandy Grushow played themselves.

Moonves portrayed a kidnap victim with a cannon pointed at him and a

beautiful abductress (Amy McDowall) seeking millions of dollars for the right to televise

his possible death.

Grushow played himself bidding on the TV rights to the game of Russian

roulette.

Potential names for the reality show, said McDowall's character: Shoot the

Moonves and Les Is More or No Les No More.

Then there was the shot of a local newsman reporting on the planned reality

show and one of the jokes circulating about the macabre scenario: "If they blow

him up, he'll be eaten by the contestants on next week's Fear

Factor."