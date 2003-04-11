Moonves, Grushow get some Practice
There were several good lines in last week's episode of ABC's The
Practice.
The episode was a preachy take on reality TV in which CBS president Leslie
Moonves and Fox chief Sandy Grushow played themselves.
Moonves portrayed a kidnap victim with a cannon pointed at him and a
beautiful abductress (Amy McDowall) seeking millions of dollars for the right to televise
his possible death.
Grushow played himself bidding on the TV rights to the game of Russian
roulette.
Potential names for the reality show, said McDowall's character: Shoot the
Moonves and Les Is More or No Les No More.
Then there was the shot of a local newsman reporting on the planned reality
show and one of the jokes circulating about the macabre scenario: "If they blow
him up, he'll be eaten by the contestants on next week's Fear
Factor."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.