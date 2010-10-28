Moonves: CNN Deal "Doesn't Look Good"

MoreCoverage: OnScreen Media Summit

Don't expect a CBS News-CNN merger or joint venture

anytime soon, according to CBS President and CEO Leslie Moonves.

"Right now, it doesn't look good," he said

in an interview with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego at the 2010 Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit at

the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Moonves acknowledged he has discussed different arrangements

with CNN parent Time Warner, but there have been too many deal points that the

sides haven't been able to sort out.

"It's no secret we've had

conversations," he said. "The structure is very different,

it's hard to cross over in a meaningful way, they are based in Atlanta,

we are in New York. They are non union, we are a union shop, it's a

tough nut to crack. We tried ten years ago and we tried last year, it's

just been a difficult thing. It's hard to make a joint venture with a

division of the company. It's hard from a content point of view,

who's in charge, who's making the last decision, there are a lot of

little points, it's not just we'll share Anderson Cooper and Katie

Couric."

And speaking of Couric, Moonves mirrored his recent comments

at the University of Texas that the news business was changing, but did not

clarify that if Couric re-signs with CBS, she will do so at a cut salary.

"I'm a huge Katie Couric fan I am very happy we

brought here to CBS, I know there was a lot made about how much money she

made," he said. "We haven't begun discussion on the extension

of her deal, and I'm not going to negotiate in front of 300

people."