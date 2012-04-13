Moonves' 2011 Haul: $69.9M

In a year when its stock rose 42.5%, CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves reaped the benefits of his efforts, raking in $69.9 million in total compensation in 2011, most of that in bonuses and option awards, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

Moonves received a base salary of $3.5 million for the year (comparable to the prior year), a $27.5 million bonus (equal to what he received in 2010), $8.5 million in stock awards (up 6.4% from 2010) and $27.3 million in option awards, an 83% increase from the $14.3 million he received in the prior year.

Moonves' take was up 21% from the $57.7 million in compensation he received in 2010.

