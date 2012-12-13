Moody's: Cable Is Steady in 2013

Debt rating agency Moody's Investor's Service sees stable growth ahead for the U.S. cable, with high-speed Internet and commercial services driving the bulk of growth, according to a recent report.

In its annual Industry Outlook released Thursday, Moody's anticipates cash flow growth in the sector will rise a modest 3% in 2013, the same level as 2012 and reflecting market saturation and competition.

Moody's lead analyst Karen Berckman, the author of the report, also predicted basic video customers losses will slow in 2013 as the segment reaches equilibrium. Cable operators currently control a little more than half of the pay TV market - with DBS accounting for 35% and telcos 15%, Moody's said - and those rates should hold in the coming year.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.