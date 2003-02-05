Montoya joins Paramount

Paul Montoya has joined Paramount Advertiser Services as vice president of

sales and new business development, said Laura Molen, senior VP and

general sales manager for the division, to whom Montoya reports.

Montoya comes to Paramount from Warner Bros. Domestic Television, where he

was senior VP of advertiser sales and new business development.

He spent 10 years in sales with Warner Bros.

Prior to that, he was director of sales for Tribune Entertainment Co. Montoya

graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Fla.