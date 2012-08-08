Montgomery County Catches Cable Crooks
Montgomery County, Pa., District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman
announced on Tuesday that six men had been arrested for using compromised tech IDs,
including paying a subcontractor $5,000 for the use of theirs, to illegally
lower cable bills.
The IDs allow Comcast technicians to authorize of change
service for customers.
More than 5,000 accounts were manipulated for a one-time
charge to subs of $100-$200 per account, with an estimated revenue loss to
Comcast of over $2 million.
The operation was run out of Philadelphia, Comcast's home
town, and by a former dispatcher for Comcast and subcontractor Advanced
Communications.
Comcast discovered the scam earlier this year and worked
with ACI and then Montgomery County detectives, to track down the thieves.
Six people have been charged with "Corrupt
Organizations, Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, Criminal Conspiracy,
Theft of Services, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property,
Unlawful Use of Computer, Computer Theft, Computer Trespass, Criminal Use of
Communication Facility and Possessing Instruments of Crime." Arrest
warrants have been issued for 17 people who acted as agents offering the
discounted bills for a one-time payment.
"We discovered some unusual promotional adjustments that raised concerns, so we began an internal investigation." said Beth Bacha, V.P, communications, Northeast division, for Comcast. "We have been working closely with the Montgomery County DA's office for several months and want to thank them for their professional and thorough investigation. We will continue to cooperate as the case moves forward."
A preliminary hearing is set for next month.
