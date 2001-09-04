Montel makes duopoly move

Montel Williams will hop from WWOR-TV to WNWY-TV in New York - one of the first programming shifts as a result of those two stations officially merging into a News Corp-owned, Fox/Chris-Craft duopoly.

Starting Sept. 17, Montel Williams will be double-run on Fox O&O WNWY-TV at 9 a.m., bumping Queen Latifah; and at 3 p.m., replacing animated kids show Action Man. Its unclear what former Chris-Craft station WWOR-TV will run in Montel's place.

It's also expected that Montel will take a similar leap this season from KCOP-TV to KTTV-TV in Los Angeles, Chris-Craft and Fox stations respectively.

- Susanne Ault