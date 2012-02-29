'The Monkees' Star Davy Jones Dies at 66

Davy Jones, the actor best known as lead singer of The

Monkees, died Wednesday in Florida of a heart attack at the age of 66, his publicist confirmed.

Inspired by The Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night, the series was developed in the 1960s to follow

a fictional rock band. Jones was cast in 1965 as the lead singer, and the

series began airing on NBC in September 1966.

While musical ability was not highly considered in casting,

The Monkees went on to create such hits including "Daydream Believer" and "I

Wanna Be Free," on which Jones both sang lead vocals. Their first album was

released in August 1966, one month before the series premiered.

NBC cancelled the series in the summer of 1968, but Jones

went on to make guest appearances on shows such as Love American Style and on a highly popular episode of The

Brady Bunch.

Jones is survived by his wife, Jessica.