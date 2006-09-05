Monk Sales Soar

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution says sales of Monk to local stations has hit 80% for weekend runs beginning in the fall of 2008.

After previous sales to WNBC in New York, KNBC in Los Angeles and WFLD in Chicago, it has now been sold to stations including WPHL-TV Philadelphia, WSBK-TV Boston, KNTV-TV San Francisco, WFAA-TV Dallas, WTTG-TV Washington D.C, KPRC-TV Houston and KOMO-TV Seattle.

The USA Network show, whose star Tony Shalhoub just won his third Emmy, has now been sold to stations from groups including NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, Hearst-Argyle, Tribune, Fisher, Scripps, Raycom, Belo and Post-Newsweek.

The show is produced by NBC Universal Television Studio with Mandeville Films and Touchstone Television.