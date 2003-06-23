Monk returns with divine ratings
USA Network's original detective drama, Monk, stormed back for season
two June 20 with stellar ratings.
The sophomore season premiere notched a 4.1 rating with 5.4 million viewers,
its best-ever Nielsen Media Research marks.
In its first season, Monk peaked at a 3.7 rating in its third week.
The 11 p.m. repeat scored a respectable 1.7 household
rating.
