Monk returns with divine ratings

USA Network's original detective drama, Monk, stormed back for season

two June 20 with stellar ratings.

The sophomore season premiere notched a 4.1 rating with 5.4 million viewers,

its best-ever Nielsen Media Research marks.

In its first season, Monk peaked at a 3.7 rating in its third week.

The 11 p.m. repeat scored a respectable 1.7 household

rating.