Monk Debut Tops Cable
By Anne Becker
Friday night’s third-season premiere of Monk on USA Network took the top programming spot on cable for the week of Jan. 17 with 5.5 million people tuning in to see the 10 p.m. episode.
That helped make USA the most-viewed cable network in prime time for the week, with an average 1.9 million total viewers.
TNT and TBS were the second and third most viewed cable networks in prime last week, averaging 1.60 and 1.56 million viewers respectively.
