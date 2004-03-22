Mo'Nique Fronts Queen

Mo'Nique (The Parkers, Showtime at the Apollo) will host Lifetime's Queen for a Day special, which airs May 24.

The show is based on the classic 50's TV show, one of the medium's first stabs at reality.The original Queen For a Day rewarded the contestant with the most pathetic story of personal misfortune a chance to be Queen and receive a bunch of prizes. The Lifetime version, by contrast, does not rely on bleed-for-me sob stories. Instead, the friends and associates of good-deed-doers will nominate them for the title.