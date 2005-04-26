Monday Is for the Bird

The "Peacock" was pecking on all cylinders, or the avian equivalent, Monday night.

NBC won the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight ratings with an average 4.6 rating/13 share, thanks to solid performances from its entire lineup.

Medium at 10 was the network's top show, averaging a 5.4/14 to win its time period , in the process demonstrating the difference between its ratings punch in originals vs. repeats.

Last Monday night, a repeat of Medium could only muster a 2.8/8 to time-period winner CSI: Miami's 6.8/18. But this Monday night, when the roles were reversed, the original Medium almost doubled that performance to best a still-strong repeat of CSI: Miami (5.0/13).

NBC also got solid production from Fear Factor at 8 (a time period-winning 3.9/11), and Las Vegas at 9, a 4.6/1 for a close second behind CBS (4.7/11), and ahead of NBC (4.4/11) in the most closely contested daypart of the night.

CBS was second. It's top performer was CSI: Miami, though repeats of Raymond and Two and a Half Men were also strong, winning their time period at 9-10 with the aforementioned 4.7/11.

Fox was third with a 3.8/10, thanks to 24, which averaged a 4.6/11 at 9-10. up a tad from last week's 4.5/11. The battle of the TV nanny's was essentially a dead heat, with Fox's Nanny 911 averaging a 3.0/9 at 8 and ABC's Supernanny a 3.0/8 at 10.

ABC was fourth, with a 2.9/8. It's best show was TheBachelor, with a 3.4/8 at 9-10, up an eyelash from last week's 3.3/8 in the demo.

The WB was fifth with a 1.8/5 for a repeat of Seventh Heaven and a new Everwood, while UPN was sixth with repeats of One on One and Cuts and new episodes of Girlfriends and Half & Half.