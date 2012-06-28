Moloney Out at Motorola, Fawaz to Take Reins at Home Unit

Motorola Mobility president Dan Moloney is leaving the company following its acquisition by Google, and former Charter Communications CTO Marwan Fawaz will take over as executive vice president of the cable-focused Home unit, the company confirmed Thursday.

In addition, Motorola Mobility chief technology officer Geoff Roman has resigned, the company said. Matt Bell, formerly part of Fawaz's Sarepta Advisors consulting firm, is joining Motorola Mobility as senior vice president of strategy and technology.

"Marwan has more than 26 years of experience in the broadband communications industry, encompassing engineering, technical operations, and business development and is a top strategist in developing innovative solutions to drive tomorrow's IP transformation," Motorola said in a statement.

