Molly Solomon’s life is “a little chaotic”

right now. Of course, any working

mom might say that…especially if she has

triplets…and especially if her family is about

to relocate…and especially if it’s an Olympic

year and she is producing the television coverage

for NBC…and especially if she was just

named executive producer of the Golf Channel

(the first woman to be executive producer

for a national sports network) and is doing

that job while producing the Olympics.

OK, so if there was an Olympic medal for

understatement, Solomon would have earned

the gold with her “a little chaotic” description.

“Right now, we’re in the last 100-day

push planning for the London Games, so that

is my primary focus. But when decisions have

to be made for Golf, I am dealing with them,”

she says, adding with a laugh: “My staff is

getting a lot of emails between 5 and 7 a.m.,”

which is often the only free time she has.

While she has “incredible respect” for what

the Golf Channel has been doing and does

not plan any kind of extreme makeover, she

will make her mark. “Oh, do I have some

ideas,” she says.

Solomon’s move to Golf Channel is not as

surprising as it might sound for an Olympics

maven. After working as an Olympics researcher

for NBC in the early 1990s, she spent

two years as a production associate on NBC’s

golf tour coverage and took up the game in

earnest. Her husband, Geoff Russell, happens

to be the editor of Golf World magazine. (Solomon

is a 20 handicap and hopes working for

the Golf Channel will help improve her game.)

What isn’t surprising for someone who

tackles NBC’s always expanding Olympics

coverage every other year is that Solomon

“loves a new challenge.” Speaking of which,

she says she was able to quickly dissolve the

tears of her three 8-year-olds, who didn’t

want to move from Connecticut, by pointing

out their new home—in Orlando—has

a pool. “They think we’re moving to Disney

World,” she says.

Another considerable challenge—dealing

with the pace of a cable network. “It’s an incredible

frenzy,” Solomon says. “There’s always

a decision to be made immediately.”

It’s something she has always dealt with

in spurts during the crush leading up to

and during the Olympics—but this will be

24/7/365. “I relish the idea of it,” Solomon

says.