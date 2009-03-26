Mohamed Named LIN Controller
Filed at 4:40 p.m. EST on Mar. 26, 2009
Nicholas N. Mohamed has been named vice president and controller at LIN TV, replacing William Cunningham. Mohammed comes from Sensata Technologies. He'll oversee LIN TV's day-to-day finance, accounting, and treasury operations and will report to LIN CFO/Senior V.P. Richard J. Schmaeling.
Mohamed starts March 31.
Schmaeling thanked Cunningham for his hard work and welcomed Mohamed to the team. "We look forward to building on the progress of our core business functions," Schmaeling said. "Nick's financial expertise and proven experience will ensure continued accuracy and efficiency of LIN TV's financial operations and further position our company for growth and success."
Mohamed earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Georgetown.
