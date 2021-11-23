MoffettNathanson in Talks to Merge With Investment Firm, Bloomberg Says

MoffettNathanson LLC, the equities research firm founded by long-time media analysts Craig Moffett and Michael Nathanson, is in talks to be bought out by SVB Leerink, a unit of investment firm SVB Financial Group, according to a Bloomberg News report. The deal is said to be in the very early stages of development and could unravel.

Moffett, a former media analyst at Bernstein Research, formed Moffett Research in May 2013, and less than two months later added former Nomura Securities and Bernstein colleague Michael Nathanson to the masthead. The firm quickly established a reputation for insightful analysis in the media, communications and internet sectors and in 2018 expanded into the payments and processing space led by former Bernstein analyst and MoffettNathanson partner Lisa Ellis.

Buying MoffettNathanson would be a departure for SVB Leerink, which has focused on the healthcare industry in the past. But the firm has been expanding its horizons lately, hiring nine former UBS Group investment bankers in May to populate its newly former technology investment banking group.

Moffett declined to comment. SVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.