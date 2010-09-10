Moffett: Where Will Money Come From For Pay TV Price Increases?

Bernstein Research says the cable and satellite industries

face a "new normal" of years, perhaps decades, of reduced

discretionary consumer spending--at least compared to the boom times that

preceded the economic meltdown. That could make price increases for cable and

satellite service problematic.

In a weekend report from senior analyst Craig Moffett, he

pointed to the recent finding that pay subs had declined for the first time in

recorded history and said that it was likely more than just the downturn in new

housing.

"Perhaps the most consistent theme in our research over the

past two years has been the widening disconnect between flat-to-declining

consumer disposable income, particularly in the bottom two quintiles of

household income, and the rising price of media and telecommunications

services."

Moffett says the price of programming and retrans have helped

boost the cost of expanded basic to $60 "at a time when the average family

in the bottom quintile spends just $50 per month on all media."

Spending on traditional cable and satellite service (not including

Internet access and phone) has grown from 0.5% of all discretionary income 25

years ago to 1.4% today. But with incomes falling, savings rates rising and

necessities "crowding out" discretionary items, "where exactly

will the money come from?" he asks, but does not answer.

"The media industry is "intractably addicted to price

increases," he argues. He says efforts, like Time Warner Cable's, to

create smaller, less expensive, packages makes sense, but that economic models

are based on ubiquity of channels.

"Does anyone doubt that investors would react negatively if

it were perceived that Cable and Satellite's ability to push through price

increases were called into question?" he asks.

But isn't that just the question Moffett's memo is raising?

"More or less, yes," he says.

"But it is not a stock call that says go out and sell your

cable stocks tomorrow or buy or sell media stocks or anything like that.

It is saying this is probably something you should be thinking about. If you

are a serious student of history, you ought to be thinking pretty hard about

the fact that, for the first time in 25 years incomes are stagnant and savings

rates are rising and the available pool of funds is shrinking materially,"

he told B&C.